Including individuals in financial aid proposals that are also designed to aid businesses may seem efficient, but experience shows that big Congressional packages can be trojan horses that smuggle in unsavory and unrelated items. Besides, there is a moral mandate for helping citizens, different than the economic mandate of helping industries and shareholders — especially industries that have been bailed out before, and have used government support to build their own profit margins rather than benefiting workers. (Looking at you, airlines.) Help to industries should come with safeguards that favor workers as well as taxpayers.