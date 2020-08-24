Real contact tracers generally work for health departments. They contact COVID-positive patients to track symptoms; they help the people they call figure out how to isolate themselves from others until they clear the virus, and determine which friends, neighbors, colleagues or acquaintances they might have been near in the days just before or after they tested positive for the coronavirus. Those contacts, in turn, are sought out by the tracers, who are in a race against the clock, hoping to get those folks to quarantine as well.