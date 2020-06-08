At least 12 Bucks County residents contracted the coronavirus at recent Jersey Shore gatherings, all of which were attended by the same New Jersey resident who had the virus.
County officials said 11 of 33 new cases reported on Saturday could be traced to that individual, as could one new case reported on Friday. The number is expected to rise, said David Damsker, director of the Bucks County Health Department, as family members of the people who are sick also get tested for the virus.
“This is exactly why we can’t let our guard down now, even if it feels `safe’ to be at the beach,” Damsker said in a statement. “One unlucky exposure can lead to a large cascade of cases down the line. We want everyone to enjoy the warmer weather and have fun, but let’s keep in mind that COVID is still circulating in the community at baseline levels.”
The Bucks residents contracted the virus at multiple Shore homes over the past two weeks, but no additional information on the cases was immediately available. Throughout the pandemic, health officials have weighed public health concerns against patient confidentiality laws when deciding how much information to release about outbreaks.
The news highlights the importance of contact tracing as the state reopens from the coronavirus shutdown and families and friends start to reunite.
Contact tracing involves identifying everyone that has recently interacted with someone who has tested positive, and warning those people to self-quarantine for two weeks. Pennsylvania has recently ramped up its contact tracing capabilities, enlisting the help of local health departments and health-care systems.
Even as new case counts decline, and the state’s testing and contact tracing capability increases, Pennsylvania officials — including Gov. Tom Wolf and Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney — have cautioned residents about the risks of flooding reopened Jersey Shore beaches and behaving as they did in previous summers.
Before Memorial Day, Wolf said he would not feel comfortable traveling to the Shore, adding “I’m not sure why the governors of Maryland [Larry Hogan] and New Jersey [Phil Murphy] have opened their beaches, but they have."
At the same time, Philadelphia Health Commissioner Thomas Farley put it bluntly: “Don’t go to the beach."
Yet New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has expressed cautious optimism, giving Shore beaches the OK to reopen and gradually relaxing restrictions on outdoor gatherings and short-term rentals. Before Memorial Day, he said people could gather outside in groups of up to 25. Last week, he announced outdoor dining would be permitted in the state beginning on June 15.
Meanwhile, Philadelphia and its four collar counties on Friday entered the yellow phase of reopening, which allows for some in-person work to resume and for child-care centers and retail stores to reopen with restrictions. It also lifts the counties’ stay-at-home orders, permitting people to gather in groups of up to 25 and to travel more freely.