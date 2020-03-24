Covid-19 has focused the world’s attention in a way few other events have. Some want to blame the “other", to literally separate the world into us and them. Some want to give the virus a foreign name, an epithet to be used as if it were a weapon launched at us. They want to build high walls to keep some people out as if the virus picks its hosts by nationality. The virus is simply a product of the same evolution that gave us the capacity to love and come together as community in collective action against a common adversary.