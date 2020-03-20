Less than 24 hours earlier, the West Philadelphia university suddenly revised plans for the remainder of the semester, changing the move-out deadline from Wednesday to Friday after Gov. Tom Wolf ordered everything but life-sustaining businesses to close at around 6 p.m. Many of Drexel’s 15,000 undergraduate students had already returned home, as the university had urged them to do last week when it announced it would be conducting this week’s exams online. But then statewide restrictions intensified.