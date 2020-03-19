Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and PennLive/Patriot-News. Sign up for our free weekly newsletter.
Gov. Tom Wolf has announced that all but “life-sustaining” businesses in Pennsylvania must shut down by 8 p.m. Thursday as the novel coronavirus continues to spread.
The governor had previously asked nonessential businesses such as salons, gyms, theaters, and entertainment venues to close. Under the new order, only businesses deemed critical may continue physical operations. Those include grocery stores, gas stations, farms, and transit systems, according to the Wolf administration.
The order applies to the city of Philadelphia, which previously had been allowed to impose and enforce its own restrictions.
"To protect the health and safety of all Pennsylvanians, we need to take more aggressive mitigation actions,” Wolf said in a statement. “This virus is an invisible danger that could be present everywhere. We need to act with the strength we use against any other severe threat. And, we need to act now before the illness spreads more widely.”
The order takes effect immediately and will remain in place “until further notice.”
Restaurants and bars earlier in the week were required to stop all dine-in services. They will still be allowed to offer takeout under the new order, the governor’s office said.
Wolf had previously said that his administration would not enforce shutdown orders, and that he was relying on “self-enforcement” by businesses.
That will now change.
“Enforcement actions will be taken against non-life sustaining businesses that are out of compliance effective" Saturday at 12:01 a.m., according to the order signed by Wolf.
Asked which authorities would be carrying out the order, Wolf spokesperson Lyndsay Kensinger said in an email: “Law enforcement has a range of potential actions when enforcing the governor’s business closure order, such as notification that the closure order exists; warning to close; citation; and mandatory closure. Law enforcement will use appropriate discretion while ensuring that businesses are actively complying with the order.”
The Wolf administration has been anxiously watching the march of the virus, as it continues its unrelenting spread. The initial confirmed cases were at first largely clustered in Philadelphia and Montgomery Counties. Now, there are cases in more than 20 counties in the state.
Earlier in the day, Health Secretary Rachel Levine told reporters that the state had 52 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 185. On Wednesday, health officials announced the state’s first death from the virus.
The governor’s office issued a list Thursday of businesses that must close their physical operations. They include car dealers, lawn and garden stores, specialty food stores, and furniture stores. His order also applies to offices providing legal, accounting, architectural, and tax services.
“This is an extremely difficult situation for businesses,” said Gene Barr, president of the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry. “It will cause real economic harm — it already has. But the governor had to make a tough choice.”
There has been at least some initial confusion about the new directive. Ed Grose, executive director of the Greater Philadelphia Hotel Association, said Thursday that the governor’s order initially sent hotels into a panic because it lists “traveler accommodations” as needing to close.
“Some of my hotels are housing doctors who are here” to help coronavirus patients, said Grose, adding that hotels were worried they would have to “throw people out on the street, including medical staff.”
He said the governor’s office has since said that it will clarify hotels can remain open. “It caused total panic,” he said.
Since the start of the week, when the governor’s first statewide shutdown order went into effect, state officials have received 170,000 claims for unemployment benefits, a rapid and steep increase in applications that has the potential to overwhelm the system.
In an interview with reporters Thursday, Labor and Industry Secretary Jerry Oleksiak acknowledged that the unemployment compensation unit is operating with significantly fewer staffers because of the havoc created by the coronavirus. Many state government offices are shut down, with employees working from home.
But he and other labor officials noted that the lion’s share of applications are being filed electronically, and can be processed without the need for an employee to intervene if they do not contain errors.
“We began preparing for this a few weeks ago, as it became apparent this was not a drill. It was the real thing,” Oleksiak said.
In ordering the stricter shutdown Thursday, Wolf is drawing on powers that his administration said comes from the disaster emergency declaration he signed on March 6.
When Wolf declared the disaster emergency, he triggered a part of the state’s emergency management law that vastly expands a governor’s powers. They include everything from ordering mass evacuations to limiting or outright halting liquor and firearm sales.
Also among the new powers: controlling “ingress and egress to and from a disaster area, the movement of persons within the area, and the occupancy of premises therein.”
That is the section — coupled with other powers given to his administration from the the state’s Disease Prevention and Control Law — that Wolf’s advisers have said gives the governor the authority to shut down schools and even order businesses to close.
