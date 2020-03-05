Washing our hands and not touching our “T-zone” — essentially the areas in and around the eyes, nose, and mouth — are major recommendations for avoiding both the new coronavirus COVID-19 and the not-so-new flu. Although humming “Happy Birthday” twice (or something cooler that also lasts 20 seconds) while soaping up could just mean adding a new wrinkle to an old routine, not touching your face means breaking what might be a lifelong habit.