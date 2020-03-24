Let’s navigate this unprecedented situation as a society. America has always shown its greatness in times of crisis – whether that be something as big as scrap metal drives in WWII or a community-based fundraiser for a sick neighbor. By continuing to limit your exposure to crowds and stay home, you’re already helping to flatten the curve and get us back to normal as soon as possible. Please bring that mindset to your grocery list. By giving everyone access to essential items, you’ll allow everyone to care for themselves and their families.