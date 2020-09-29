The coronavirus pandemic has exposed major fissures in our health-care system, including the crushing — and, at times, seemingly arbitrary — cost of care. Pricetags vary widely depending on where you seek care and what type of insurance you have. Hospitals and doctors routinely charge prices that are magnitudes more than they expect to receive from insurance companies, though those who are uninsured or who see a doctor who is not in their plan’s network could be stuck with the full bill. While most people with insurance will never pay these so-called chargemaster prices, plans with high deductibles and cost sharing make lengthy hospital stays a costly affair.