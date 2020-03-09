Major League Soccer will, like the other leagues, have its team public relations staffs bring players out of the locker room to a designated area. Soccer journalists are used to not having locker room access, since international leagues and tournaments don’t provide it. Nor does the National Women’s Soccer League.Global soccer instead follows the worldwide practice of a designated interview area called a “mixed zone.” The NWSL does that, as do the U.S. men’s and women’s national teams. But the difference, especially in soccer, is that all players must pass through mixed zones after games, either walking from the field to the locker room or from the locker room to the exit. There is no such guarantee here, and some players already find ways out as is. Los Angeles FC star Carlos Vela refused to talk to the media after Sunday night’s 3-3 tie with the Union, and across town the Galaxy’s Javier Hernández didn’t talk after Saturday’s 1-0 loss to the Vancouver Whitecaps.