The devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic expands with each passing hour, and our journalists at The Inquirer are working around the clock to provide you with accurate and trustworthy information that you need to navigate this crisis, protect your family, and help your community.
- Flight attendant based in Philadelphia has died after testing positive for coronavirus; Pa. universities likely to lose $100M
- Pa. officials look for supplies and space amid coronavirus ‘war,’ New Jersey pronounced major disaster area
- News industry resorts to layoffs, cutbacks as ad revenues plunge during coronavirus pandemic
As The Inquirer’s executive editor, I want to assure you that you can continue to rely on us for:
Timely, factual reporting. The Inquirer has been reporting the facts in times of crisis since 1829, and our newsroom knows this is likely the most important public-service journalism we will ever produce. The region’s largest and most experienced team of journalists will continue to focus on how the pandemic is affecting our citizens, hospitals, governmental and financial agencies, transit systems, businesses large and small, law enforcement agencies, schools, neighborhoods, and much more.
Free access to essential coronavirus news. As a public benefit, we are providing our most important coronavirus coverage at no cost on Inquirer.com to ensure you have access to the most urgent, up-to-date information on COVID-19.
News on all formats. In addition to producing our daily newspaper and our 24/7 website, we also have our exclusive coronavirus newsletter and live blog. This week, we launched a new fact-checking service (PolitiFact PA), and we have fresh newsletters and podcasts in the works.
Journalism beyond the Big Story. We will continue to provide a rich array of news unrelated to the coronavirus. We’ve added a special UpSidePlus feature that will appear each Thursday, complementing our popular UpSide section, and a 12-page puzzle book that will be part of the Sunday Inquirer. We’ve also launched a new live series featuring our journalists on The Inquirer’s Instagram page. Our politics, sports, arts, food, business, and real estate desks will continue reporting on key topics beyond the scope of the pandemic.
Stay safe and healthy. We are all in this together, and we remain here for you.
Stan Wischnowski
Executive Editor and Senior Vice President