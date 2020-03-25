Just like now for coronavirus, fever was the warning sign. As a result, I stashed thermometers in my pockets, purse, and vehicle. I whipped one out, day and night, at any sneeze, cough, or sniffle. If George showed a fever higher than 101 degrees, we raced him to the hospital. To prepare for this common occurrence, my trunk carried suitcases packed with clothes and toys. One time we arrived at the hospital from a KFC parking lot where George spiked a fever and started vomiting halfway through his quarantine treat of drive-thru fried chicken. Then, like every time, doctors tossed his sickly body into a hospital bed, inserted an IV loaded with guerilla antibiotics (just in case!) and cranked up a three-day series of exams, hydration, bed rest and quarantine.