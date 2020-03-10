The Ivy League announced Tuesday it is taking the extraordinary step of cancelling its men’s and women’s basketball championship tournaments, scheduled for this weekend at Harvard, due to coronavirus concerns.
“With the health of students as well as the campus and the general community in mind,” the Ivy League said in a statement about the decision to cancel. “The decision has been made in accordance with the guidance of public health and medical professionals to discourage and limit large gatherings on campuses in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation.”
The league announced men’s regular-season champion Yale and women’s champion Princeton will represent the Ivy League in the NCAA tournament.
So Penn’s men’s and women’s teams, which had qualified for the four-team playoff, are out of NCAA consideration.
"Didn’t see it coming,'' said Penn’s men’s basketball coach Steve Donahue, whose team was scheduled to play Yale Saturday in the semifinals. “To pull this from our kids, it’s the most horrific thing I’ve dealt with as a coach.”
Donahue cited “the inconsistencies” in the decision: “To have to tell kids their seasons and their careers are over, while lacrosse teams are going off to play games and wrestlers are going to nationals. ... If you’re letting Yale go to the NCAA tournament -- if they’d said across the board, we’re shutting down all sports, you’d understand.”
Penn women’s coach Mike McLaughlin also used the term “inconsistency” in talking about the decision. He added the word “hypocrisy”.
“To allow these other sports to continue this weekend and cancel this tournament is really hard to explain to your young ladies,” McLaughlin said. “They’re very intelligent. It’s not OK for them to play, for their safety, while it’s OK for others. It’s wrong in so many ways. ... The hypocrisy is difficult for really mature young ladies to accept.”
McLauglin was talking on the phone from the floor of the Palestra, saying that men’s and women’s players were sitting together, on their phones, processing the whole thing. He could see the disbelief turning to anger, McLaughlin said. The women’s team isn’t done. As second-place Ivy League finisher, Penn gets an automatic bid to the NIT. The Penn men won’t be in a postseason tournament.
"Hockey is taking place up at Cornell with Princeton involved,'' McLaughlin said. “It’s hard for players who have been competing for six months to understand this.”
He added that over the next three or four days, some of these other events will be cancelled, but this basketball decision was made while other events were allowed to continue.
“I don’t want to say anything against any other sport,” McLaughlin said.
“We understand and share the disappointment with student-athletes, coaches and fans who will not be able to participate in these tournaments,” Ivy League Executive Director Robin Harris said in the statement. “Regrettably, the information and recommendations presented to us from public health authorities and medical professionals have convinced us that this is the most prudent decision.”
All tickets for the Ivy League Basketball Tournaments will be refunded, the league said. Ticket holders with any questions should contact the Harvard ticket office. This is the first college basketball tournament cancelled outright, but not the first major sporting event. The professional tennis tournament scheduled for Indian Wells, Calif., also has been cancelled.
"Effective immediately, the Ivy League is also implementing highly restrictive in-venue spectator limitations for all other upcoming campus athletics events,'' the Ivy League announced.