Philadelphia continues to be one of the most incarcerated metropolises in the world. Of the 4,700 people in jail as of January, 2020, 70% are Black, and 18% Latinx. This is a massive group of people of color at extremely high risk of being infected. In comparison, the Grand Princess cruise ship that was prevented from docking in San Francisco because of an outbreak, had 3,500 people on board. Containing the rapid spread of the epidemic in this population is nearly impossible. While the courts in Philadelphia pruned back operations on March 16, with administrative directives being issued to postpone trials, the city might have left it too late. It will take considerable time for the decreasing number of people entering jails to significantly affect the absolute number incarcerated at this point. In fact, even the pace of seeking the release of those already in jail through the usual petitioning channels might be slowed to a trickle, given the fact that the courts are now virtually shut down.