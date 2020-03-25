And for many, the times have got us writing. Writing to confront emotions that are difficult to name, or to take down memories when so much of the world is turning inward, or to face the fears over the precarity of the people, the tastes, the services and spaces that make our families, our workplaces, our schools and our neighborhoods ours. Maybe as you journal, you’re grieving for the normalcy that’s already slipped away. If you’re like me, you’re keeping notes to stay sane.