We know the times have got you thinking.
And for many, the times have got us writing. Writing to confront emotions that are difficult to name, or to take down memories when so much of the world is turning inward, or to face the fears over the precarity of the people, the tastes, the services and spaces that make our families, our workplaces, our schools and our neighborhoods ours. Maybe as you journal, you’re grieving for the normalcy that’s already slipped away. If you’re like me, you’re keeping notes to stay sane.
Whatever you’re journaling about in this pandemic, we want to know what it’s been like for you.
The Inquirer will be sharing words and art from readers in the region who are journaling during these tough times. Please email cowens@inquirer.com with your full name, where you live, what type of journal you’ve been using, and the excerpts you would like to share. Sending along photos and screenshots of journal entries is highly encouraged.
There isn’t one way to journal, and we welcome all forms — from prayer journals to bullet journals. If there’s something particularly sensitive that you would like to talk through before we publish, include that in your email as well.