Workers at Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania were treated to lunch by Grammy-winning singer Lizzo, who has been sending food to hospitals caring for COVID-19 patients all week.
“Shout out to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania,” Lizzo said in a video Penn Medicine shared on social media. “I just wanted to tell you personally: thank you so much for everything you are doing during this pandemic.”
“The least I could do is send y’all some lunch,” she continued.
Earlier this week, Lizzo sent meals to hospitals in Detroit, Minneapolis and Seattle.
A publicist for the singer told the Seattle Times that Lizzo sent food to hospitals “that were hit really hard for staff working around the clock.”