Despite all the kombucha, we are not immune. We will be infected and, while some of us won’t even know it, others will end up in the hospital. In fact, 40% of patients sick enough to be hospitalized so far are between the ages 20 to 54. That said, please don’t come to our emergency departments unless you feel very, very ill. We get it — you really just want to know, but trust us when we say you and all of our critically ill patients are better off if you stay home. If you can’t breathe or it is a true emergency, then please, come see us. Otherwise, please stay home, get rest and use other methods like telehealth and drive-through testing sites to get evaluated.