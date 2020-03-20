CBS, the longtime men’s tournament broadcaster, is going to try to make up for that over the next few weekends by re-airing some classic men’s tournament games. Among them are Villanova’s two most famous title wins: the 1985 upset of No. 1 Georgetown and the 2016 buzzer-beating triumph over North Carolina. There’s also N.C. State’s famous 1983 buzzer-beating win over Houston, and of course the epic 1992 Duke-Kentucky regional final played at the Spectrum.