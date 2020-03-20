Right now is supposed to be the best time of year for college basketball fans, with NCAA men’s tournament games from noon to midnight Thursday to Friday and women’s games in prime time Monday and Tuesday. But the coronavirus outbreak took all of that away, leaving us without brackets and buzzer-beaters and “One Shining Moment.”

CBS, the longtime men’s tournament broadcaster, is going to try to make up for that over the next few weekends by re-airing some classic men’s tournament games. Among them are Villanova’s two most famous title wins: the 1985 upset of No. 1 Georgetown and the 2016 buzzer-beating triumph over North Carolina. There’s also N.C. State’s famous 1983 buzzer-beating win over Houston, and of course the epic 1992 Duke-Kentucky regional final played at the Spectrum.

Villanova’s 2018 title game win over Michigan and lots of other old tournament games available on YouTube. There’s also a playlist of old “One Shining Moment” videos going back to when the song debuted in 1987.

Here’s the schedule of games CBS will air. All times listed are Eastern, and all games listed are championship games except where indicated:

Saturday, March 21

Noon: North Carolina vs. Georgetown, 1982

2 p.m.: N.C. State vs. Houston, 1983

4 p.m.: Duke vs. Kentucky, 1992 East Regional Final

Sunday, March 22

Noon: Kansas vs. Memphis, 2008

2 p.m.: Virginia vs. Texas Tech, 2019

4 p.m.: Villanova vs. North Carolina, 2016

Sunday, March 29

1 p.m.: Villanova vs. Georgetown, 1985

2:30 p.m.: Arizona vs. Kentucky, 1997

4 p.m.: Duke vs. Butler, 2010

