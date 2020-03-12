March Madness has been officially cancelled.
The NCAA announced Thursday that it has canceled its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, and all its winter and spring sports championships.
The decision comes as the NBA, NHL and MLS have suspended their seasons, and many Division I conferences stopped men’s basketball tournaments, which started this week.
On Wednesday, the NCAA announced all of its winter championship events -- basketball, wrestling, ice hockey and others -- were to be played without fans in attendance. Now the organization has pulled the plug entirely.
“This decision is based on the evolvoing COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during the academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities,’’ the NCAA said in a statement that was released to its members at the same time it was made public.
“Wow,’’ texted Swarthmore men’s basketball coach Landry Kosmalski, whose team had been scheduled to host in a third-round NCAA Division III game Saturday. Kosmalski had expected this news, but the weight of it still came as a shock.
Jefferson University’s men’s basketball team had just checked into its hotel in Bridgeport, Conn., preparing to play a first-round Division II game Saturday, when it got the news.
"The only thing I could tell them, that their season is over,'' said Jefferson coach Herb Magee, who had seen everything in his hall of fame career, but hadn’t seen this. He kept it simple, telling his players, “that they had a great yeaer and I am proud of them.”
But the big news was that Division I was done. No March Madness. The decision had come to feel inevitable. Cancellations came fast and furiously Thursday, one conference tournament after another.
The Big East played half a game Thursday before deciding to halt its entire proceedings at New York’s Madison Square Garden.
The Atlantic 10 already had called off its tournament over in Brooklyn, which meant St. Joseph’s got a game in Wednesday, ending its season with a loss to George Mason. But La Salle’s season ended before the Explorers left their team hotel for their first game at the Barclays Center.
“It’s like eerie," Drexel women’s coach Denise Dillon said of the whole sports landscape knocked out by the coronavirus, with official mandates that large public gatherings are the worst way to slow
The clock had been ticking toward Drexel’s first game in the Colonial Athletic Association women’s tournament.
“Four minutes left on the clock before the game, a guy came by, said, ‘Coach, get your team off the court,’ " Dillon said. “Knowing this was eventually going to happen, it was still a shock. I walked past the refs.They were high fiving, ready to go. I said, ‘No, we’re done.’ "
Dillon was realistic about the next step, waiting for the NCAA to pull the plug on all of March Madness.
“In reality, I think we all know, this is not going to happen, the NCAA tournament, right?” Dillon had said over the phone Thursday just before 2 p.m.
“I walked into the locker room, said, ‘The bad news, we’re done. The good news, we’re conference champions,’ " Dillon said, since her team had been the top seed in the tournament, tied for first in the standings. “It lightened the mood.”
But it was emotional, she said, especially as seniors expected this was going to be it for their careers. Seeing Aubree Brown, always ready to play, in tears.
“We were ready," senior Bailey Greenberg told her coach.
“Of course we were," Dillon said back, relating how players were all aware of what was going out there, but kept their focus in case the game came off.
“But you get it, immediately, there are bigger things going on," Dillon added.
These decisions come as the NBA, NHL and MLS have suspended their seasons. On Wednesday, the NCAA announced all of its winter championship events -- basketball, wrestling, ice hockey and others -- were to be played without fans in attendance.
It also comes as many college campuses, locally and around the nation, are closing up, going to online classes, many canceling spring sports entirely or announcing that for now they plan to hold them without fans. Temple, for instance, announced Thursday afternoon that it was suspending all spring sport competitions.
This all started to feel inevitable once the NBA announced Wednesday night that it was suspending operations for an undetermined period after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for coronavirus. Thursday, the announcement came that another Jazz player also had tested positive, and reports emerged about NBA teams using the same team planes.
Meanwhile, Nebraska’s head coach left the Big Ten Tournament during his game Wednesday after feeling sick, his prognosis unknown. By Thursday, the Big Ten Tournament was canceled.
A cascade of conference-tournament cancellations came around midday, from the Atlantic 10 to the Atlantic Coast Conference to the Southeastern Conference, moving out west to the Pac-12 and other leagues.
“I know for a fact one team was not coming this afternoon," ESPN analyst Jay Bilas had said about the ACC Tournament, before it was officially canceled.
If that team was Duke, his alma mater, the school later announced it had suspended all sporting activities, even before the NCAA announcement. The ACC followed suit for all its schools, leaving little wiggle room to play the tournament. At that point, there seemed little question it would be cancelled.
The Big East had been the last major men’s basketball conference to cancel its conference tournament, calling off the event at halftime of Thursday’s game between St. John’s and Creighton at Madison Square Garden. Villanova was scheduled to play DePaul at 7 Thursday night.
Drexel’s women’s team was to have a team dinner at the hotel outside Greensboro, N.C., then a bus ride up I-95. The Jefferson men’s and women’s buses would be coming south in the other direction. Villanova had just gotten back from New York when the NCAA announcement hit.
"This is so historical,'' said Villanova coach Jay Wright, talking to reporters when the news came down. “You like to be prepared for everything, but we’re just going to have to go let the guys know.”
The way the world works now, his players knew before Wright could see them.
"It’s sad for them,'' Wright said of a team that had been assured of a high seed in the NCAA tournament. “But this is a big issue for our country and it’s serious, and I think it’s the right thing to do.”