As of Wednesday, there were 133 positive coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania. In addition, 1,187 people who have taken tests were found not to have the virus, which has killed more than 7,400 people across the world. One case, reported Saturday, is in Lehigh County. Montgomery County leads the state with 42, and while no deaths have been reported there, two children — a 1-year-old and a 2-year-old — have tested positive.