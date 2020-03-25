One person in Philadelphia has died due to the coronavirus, officials said Wednesday. It’s the first reported death in the city connected to the pandemic.
The patient was a male in his 50s who had an underlying medical condition, Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said.
The man “became sick a few days ago, was hospitalized briefly and died in the last couple of days,” Farley said.
“Every death is a tragedy. We don’t want to discuss this as just simply statistics," Farley said, but added that he could not give additional details out of respect for the family’s privacy.
Mayor Jim Kenney said the city’s first death was “truly difficult news,” and also a reminder of the seriousness of the virus and the importance of following the stay-at-home order.
“The unfortunate reality is that there will likely be more deaths,” Kenney said. “This virus is very real and very deadly.”
Farley said there are now 342 confirmed cases of the virus in Philadelphia, including among city employees.
He said there is at least one case among civilian employees, as well as in the fire and police departments.
The number of people who have tested positive for the virus in Pennsylvania surpassed 1,000 Wednesday, while 11,193 people have tested negative, according to state health officials. Eleven people have died in the commonwealth due to the coronavirus.