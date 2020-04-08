Pennsylvania does not have statewide rationing guidelines, yet. Last week, the New York Times published a draft of Pennsylvania’s rationing guidelines, which, according to the Department of Health, was meant for hospitals and not for wide distribution. The draft guidelines are based on the University of Pittsburg Medical Center’s scoring system that prioritizes patients who are more likely to survive the current illness with treatment (for example, surviving COVID-19 with ventilation) and who don’t have another condition (like cancer or heart failure) so advanced that near term survival is unlikely.