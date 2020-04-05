When all this is over there will be few perfect scorecards when it comes to which leaders have managed the scale and complexity of this crisis, but so far, the city of Philadelphia has, after an early delay, jumped into the proper level of urgent action, especially when it comes to dealing with socially and economically vulnerable populations. It was right to anticipate the surge in hospital beds needed when it eyed the former Hahnemann Hospital as a potential resource. After Joel Freedman, the property’s owner, wanted more than the city could or would pay—$1 million a month— the city moved on to Plan B. It should reserve the right to come back and enforce eminent domain if necessary. A more drastic measure would be for the owner to put aside the impulse to capitalize off a disaster.