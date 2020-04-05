Mr. Dempsey, who also was born without four fingers on his right hand, began his pro career with the Saints in 1969 but the team released him after he struggled in the 1971 preseason. The Eagles acquired him later that season and he remained in Philadelphia through 1974. He set what was then a single-season team record for most field goals, 24, in 1973, a year after kicking six in an 18-17 win over Houston, still a club mark for most in one game.