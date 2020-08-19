Lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic may finally settle the toilet seat debate. As we all should know, public health experts have urged us to wear masks because the virus spreads through respiratory droplets. Now, there are cautionary warnings stating that the virus can be spread through other bodily fluids, including an infected person’s stool. Joshua Septimus, associate professor of clinical medicine and medical director of Houston Methodist Primary Care Group, notes that the virus can be found in a patient’s stool throughout the course of the illness and even after a person has recovered from COVID-19.