According to research published earlier this month in the journal Physics of Fluids, a toilet flush releases aerosol droplets into the air that that can rise as high as three feet. These droplets, the report said, can linger in the air long enough to be inhaled by someone just outside the stall washing their hands or in the next stall over. The droplets can also land on bathroom surfaces: sinks, doorknobs and paper towel dispensers. The smaller the bathroom, the more these droplets can cover.