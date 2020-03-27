As of 5 a.m. Friday, Wawa is no longer serving made-to-order food in its Philadelphia stores, but will continue to serve those items through delivery services, the company announced Thursday.
“Following recent guidance from Philadelphia City officials, beginning March 27th, we are temporarily suspending built-to-order custom food service ordering in our Philadelphia stores,” a Wawa spokesperson said. “We are working around the clock in partnership with local officials to determine how to best navigate the current landscape in every community we serve.”
Wawa will expand its hot and cold ready-made express items amid the change.
The full made-to-order menu items will still be available through delivery services like DoorDash, GrubHub, and UberEats, the company added.
“In addition, mobile orders placed through The Wawa App will be filled through four designated Wawa stores that will be converted to delivery and mobile order fulfillment sites,” a spokesperson said.
The company is also installing plastic shields at check-out counters to act as distancing aids to protect staff.
Wednesday, the company announced that an employee of a store in Philadelphia’s Port Richmond section had tested positive for the coronavirus.