To say amen, just honk your horn and flash your lights.
That’s what hundreds of worshipers did in Cumberland County Sunday morning. The Big Spring Inter-church Council brought together congregations from the Harrisburg-Carlisle area for church at Cumberland Drive-In Theatre.
“As we continue to navigate through these mandated shutdowns, suspensions, and uncertainties revolving around the COVID-19 pandemic, we as the Church still have a big job to do,” reads an explanation posted on Facebook from Newville Assembly of God, one of the participating churches. “Thus, we are thinking Outside the Box 📦.”
Churches around the country are finding creative ways to continue “gathering” as the Lenten season winds down. This was the second week of “Church at the Drive-In” in Newville, where 300 cars appeared for 10:30 a.m. service.
People directed traffic to ensure that cars and churchgoers spaced themselves for social distancing. Programs were passed along with the hymns for the morning: “Amazing Grace,” “Trust and Obey” and “King of My Heart.”
“Here again this week! Praise God the ‘Church’ can still gather,” one worshiper commented on Facebook. “So thankful for this time together.”
As rain poured down, service went on. Multiple churches were streaming the service on Facebook for those at home, while those present could listen along on the radio, tuned in to a local FM station. Recorded hymns were played on a portable stereo, as Pastor Barry Van Hussey climbed into an aerial lift ahead of delivering his sermon.
“Let me get my notes here. It’s wet and rainy as you can tell,” the minister said while elevated and wearing gloves. “But you know what? The Lord is still good. He’s still on the throne.”
The preacher turned his attention to specific Bible passages about life’s challenges, and encouraged those in the rows of cars before him to have faith amid panic, amid mayhem.
“Storms will happen in life,” he said. “And I’m not talking about a rainstorm for your crops or things like that. I’m talking about storms of life. I’m talking about job loss. I’m talking about miscarriages. I’m talking about different things that happen in people’s lives — deaths, suffering …
“Jesus is still all-powerful and he won’t abandon you, especially when people disappoint.”
A chorus of honks rang out.