MICHAEL BRYANT / Staff Photographer

Cars coming to attend the drive in church service on Sunday March 29, 2020 in Newville, PA ,make their way through the parking lot to a space where they can see the pastor deliver the sermon for the day. Multiple churches in the Newville area of Pennsylvania held Sunday services at the Cumberland Drive In Movie Theater. Over 300 hundred cars pulled in, with everyone listening on the car radio on station 88.7 FM. To keep social distancing most everyone stayed in their car.