Every day, we get more instructions. Don’t shake hands. Avoid the gym. Engage in social distancing. Avoid gatherings. Order take-out. The coronavirus has made many of us feel helpless, but even more of us are wondering what we can do in the midst of this crisis to feel connected to our region and the communities that are most important to us.
The Inquirer wants to hear from you: How are you staying connected to your community amid the coronavirus outbreak? Some answers may appear in our Sunday Currents section.