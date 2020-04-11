At Lore’s Chocolates, owners Maureen and Tony Walter had to figure out how to meet the Easter demand of their seasonal product without their staff. They’ve gone from around 15 employees to just themselves, their kids, and a couple of volunteers. For the first time in more than 50 years, they canceled an annual open house they hold on Palm Sunday, and stopped writing names on Easter eggs because of limited staff. Maureen Walter also said she had to revise the website three times in the past couple of weeks just to keep customers apprised of changes regarding product availability and how to get it.