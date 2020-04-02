In a normal economy, if you implement social distancing and other interventions that limit mobility and business activity that’s going to be bad for the economy. But the pandemic itself is very bad for the economy. During a pandemic people don’t want to shop and consume, go to large public gatherings, and they don’t necessarily want to work as much because they are afraid of contracting the virus. The pandemic itself causes massive economic disruption that reduces demand, reduces labor supply, and reduces business investment — because businesses become more cautious in the uncertain times brought about by the pandemic. Because the pandemic itself is so destructive, any policy that you can use, that directly targets the severity of the pandemic, will ultimately end up being good for the economy.