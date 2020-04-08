While restaurants and retail establishments that hold legal licenses and permits to sell wine to-go have been allowed to remain open, the PLCB has restricted their ability to purchase wholesale products to offer for sale. The wholesale service-centers from which these businesses generally procure their products have closed in the interest of health and safety. Instead, direct delivery is being offered – but currently only with a minimum purchase of 50 cases, and only of items that constitute stock managed by the PLCB. Thus, only the largest buyers can continue to receive wine shipments to maintain business operations. However, even with a lower minimum, these purchases can only be made from among a fraction of the wine legally available in Pennsylvania, disqualifying numerous suppliers whose stock the PLCB does not hold – that available by special order directly from the distributors – effectively putting them out of business. This is patently unfair and economically devastating to the thousands of smaller, legal license-holders who simply cannot purchase in such quantity, to the retailers whose stock is not in PLCB hands, and to the distributors who otherwise can legally sell directly to restaurants. It is also in direct violation of Act 39.