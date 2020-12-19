Pennsylvania reported 217 deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday, the fifth straight day that count has surpassed 200. In total, 13,825 people statewide have died from the disease, most of them 65 or older.
The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus — 6,147 — is double the peak figure in the spring, state officials said. Most of those patients are 65 or older, as well, and of the total hospitalizations, 1,232 patients are in intensive care.
Thousands of Pennsylvanians working in health care and nursing homes have been infected during the pandemic.
The state has registered a total of 548,489 cases of COVID-19, with about 17,656 cases among health-care workers, and 8,616 cases among employees of nursing and personal care homes, officials said.
In New Jersey, officials on Saturday reported 49 new confirmed deaths, bringing that total to 16,265 confirmed deaths, in addition to 1,908 “probable deaths” from COVID-19.
New Jersey data shows that the number of hospitalizations has dipped slightly for three days in a row.
The state’s cumulative case count for infections now stands at 427,417.