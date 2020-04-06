In the short-term, we must prevent crowding, which is quite simple really. The trick is that all trail users have to do their part. For starters, try visiting the trail alone or in pairs and wear a face mask. Similarly, if you arrive at a trailhead to find that the parking lot is full, take that as a sign that the trails are also full and either head home or try a different trail. The most important thing we can do is to make sure we can consistently maintain six feet between ourselves and other trails users. If you can’t, then please leave the trail.