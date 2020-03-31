The coronavirus pandemic has taught us that personal health is inescapably intertwined with the health of our communities and communities nationwide. After the initial response to this crisis, lawmakers should get to the hard work of repairing our safety net. It is time to have real discussions not about how to cut programs, but about how to develop creative solutions to the flaws this crisis has exposed and how to help families and individuals stay healthy and attain financial stability, now and in the future. Many more of us will find ourselves relying on the safety net in these difficult times.