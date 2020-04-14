African Americans are less likely to have jobs that allow them to work from home. According to the Economic Policy Institute, less than one in five black workers is able to do so. African Americans also have the lowest car ownership of all racial and ethnic groups in the U.S., leaving them to use public transportation and exposing them to a greater number of individuals in closed, small spaces. Many black workers do not have paid sick leave or time off. In addition, black Americans are also more likely to live in overcrowded settings, making social distancing or self-isolating recommendations difficult to impossible to follow. Moreover, study after study has shown that black Americans disproportionately lack access to health care when compared to white patients.