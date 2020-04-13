Here’s why this program matters. The CDC estimates that 25% of the people who have COVID-19 are contagious but have no symptoms. As the virus spreads, an increasing number of people will contract and recover from the virus while experiencing mild to moderate symptoms that don’t warrant a virus test. These people will constitute an ever-growing percentage of the population who experts believe can neither catch COVID-19 again or spread it to others. Immune healthcare workers can treat COVID-19 patients or care for at-risk people with less fear, allowing their still-vulnerable colleagues to shift to less risky duties or take a break. Immune people can begin to resume normal lives.