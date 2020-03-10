The response from Jefferson leadership was efficient, empathetic, and most importantly the patient received world-class care in New Jersey. As the events unfolded in Cherry Hill, one of my physician colleagues was instructed to self-quarantine for 14 days because of high risk exposure (and thankfully remains asymptomatic). Other staff from nursing, food services, environmental and other vital departments were also mandated to do the same. However, despite being well-supported by enterprise initiatives to ensure staff safety, there is anxiety in frontline healthcare workers that any of us could be next for quarantine. There are hushed conversations about getting infected and the fear of infecting loved ones. Uncertainty abounds since the incubation period has been reported from 0-24 days, and there does appear to be a potential for asymptomatic carrier transmission.