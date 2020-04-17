I am worried. Knowing what I know about COVID-19 – the highly contagious transmission, the high incidence of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and the rising mortality rate – I worry about the future. I worry about those I love who may be personally impacted by the virus. I worry about my patients, dealing with cancer; their lives already turned upside, now panicking at the thought of a virus causing their death before the cancer. I worry about how long this will last. I worry about the impact of this pandemic on the world and on our health system. I worry about my full-time colleagues who are experiencing unprecedented daily distress, grief, and trauma that will ultimately culminate. I worry about the post-traumatic stress that they will experience in the future when looking back.