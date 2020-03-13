However, the biggest challenge posed by the epidemic is the potential need for people to stay home from work or school if they test positive for the virus. If this happens to you, both the money cost and the frustration cost is likely to be high—and anticipation of such cost is widely expected to deter people with symptoms from seeking to be tested. The Administration has floated the idea of a payroll tax holiday, but it might be better to use the equivalent amount in a much more targeted way. Specifically, people who seek the (free) test and who test positive could be compensated with a lump sum payment. Not only would such “insurance” (because that is what it is) fill the gap in protection against unexpected loss of wages, but its availability would strongly motivate people to seek testing—since the impact of bad news would be well cushioned. Those employers who now pay some of the cost of missing work might share in this payment, especially if high sick leave benefits pose a threat to the viability of already-stressed businesses.