In the meantime, consumers can look to Nursing Home Compare, state surveys, consumer reviews, and local hospitals, which together help consumers make more informed decisions about nursing homes. But they must know that data tells only part of the story of COVID-19 in nursing homes. Patients and their families should speak to nursing homes to understand the facility’s infection control plans and the ways families can maintain contact with their loved ones inside of the facility. Ask how COVID-19 response activities extend to nursing home staff, for example paying staff sick leave so they can stay home when sick and using a robust system for contact tracing. These are some of the steps that consumers can take now while awaiting and advocating for accurate and reliable data on COVID-19 in nursing homes.