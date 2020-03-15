We are perhaps a day or two behind these countries in our epidemiological time line, but there is no reason that we should be behind them in our own attempt at containment. Although it’s quite clear that we will continue to have limited leadership from the White House, local and state government officials have the power to follow the example of Spain and France within their own municipalities. Governor Wolf took the brave step of closing Montgomery County, but the time to expand that to the whole state is now.