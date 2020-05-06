I am now much more sensitive to the hardships that many patients have to endure simply to get to our office. I have seen how many diagnoses can be made and conditions managed without an in-person visit, which, for some, may be inconvenient and even dangerous. Telemedicine feels strange when it is suddenly the only choice for patient care, but it will surely remain a valuable option. In-person care will always be ideal, but recent experience has taught me how to improvise, and create a care experience that balances risks and benefits to each patent.