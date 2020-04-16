But answering the questions isn’t easy. The reason, Douglass and other experts said, is that the coronavirus is so new that we just don’t have a strong body of research yet. And given the way scientific knowledge is built over years, even vaping doesn’t have a lot of research around it compared with the decades of study on tobacco use. Still, their advice around smoking tobacco cigarettes generally also applies to smoking marijuana, they said, because of similar concerns around lung damage, as well as to vaping.