As policymakers consider the path forward to containing COVID-19 and reopening parts of the economy, diagnostic testing and contact tracing are the most vital means to that end. However, when it comes to testing, we are falling short. In Pennsylvania, the testing rate is less than half that of New York, Massachusetts, and Louisiana and 33% less than New Jersey. This is no surprise since Pennsylvania ranks 44th in public health spending compared to other states according to the United Health Foundation. And beyond our inadequate test numbers, we need to look at who has access to testing. We need a targeted strategy focused on high-risk communities before more lives are lost.