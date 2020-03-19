Thanks to our amazing keepers, our giraffe boys are all trained to participate in voluntary hoof cleaning!🦒 Next up, hoof trimming! In the wild, giraffe hooves typically wear down on their own due to the long distances and different types of terrain they cover. Since they don't need to do as much traveling when they live in human care, their hooves don't wear naturally and they need some help from us! Stay tuned for more updates when we start hoof trimming!