As infections continue to increase across the country, Pennsylvania on Saturday reported it had received 12,884 new positive test results, the highest daily increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic took hold in March, the state Health Department said.
It also marked the third consecutive day of 11,000-plus positive results in the state’s daily reports, and the statewide total rose to 411,484.
With its Saturday update, New Jersey added 5,367 cases, about the same number as Friday’s.
In Pennsylvania, 1,065 patients were in intensive-care units as a result of coronavirus infections, and most were aged 65 and older. The state also reported 149 additional deaths, bringing the total to 11,262.
Statewide, the positivity rate for the week that ended Thursday was 14.4%.
Coronavirus infections across the country have continued to increase, and much of the nation saw surging numbers in the week after Thanksgiving.
Vast swaths of southern and inland California imposed new restrictions on businesses and activities Saturday as hospitals in the nation’s most populous state face a dire shortage of beds.
Five counties in the San Francisco Bay Area were set to impose their own lockdowns Sunday.
This article contains information from the Associated Press.