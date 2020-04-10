Another trend that surprised her, though, was caregivers who say that years of learning to accept the uncertainties in a dementia diagnosis have helped prepare them for the coronavirus threat. A retired teacher in Mt. Airy, who said she is too private to share her name, is in that camp. She cares for her 80-year-old husband. She listens to other caregivers talk about their journey and knows her mild-manner husband could, one day, become much more difficult. “I’m living in that space," she said, “where the parameters are not clearly defined.” Coronavirus has its own unknowns. The risks are much higher for people their age, but most still survive. Even seemingly healthy young people can die for reasons that doctors do not yet understand. The trick for living with both diseases, she said, is “finding peace within the space of the unknown” and adjusting to unpleasant changes.”