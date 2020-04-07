Unfortunately, in the coming days, frontline providers and ICU doctors will be asked to shepherd the grief of an entire nation. I worry about the psychological toll of these encounters on my fellow providers. Our old defense mechanisms will likely prove a poor bulwark in the face of this tsunami of tragedy. We can no longer compartmentalize our emotions at work, pushing aside our pain for “later.” There will be no “later.” Without the hope of relief, this repetitive smothering of emotions can lead to apathy. As Camus described in his 1947 novel, The Plague, “No doubt our love was still there, but quite simply it was unusable, heavy to carry, inert inside of us, sterile as crime or condemnation.”