With demand increasing as states ease coronavirus-related restrictions, gasoline prices continue to creep upward, according to AAA.
The average price of a gallon of regular-unleaded gasoline in the Philadelphia region, on the Pennsylvania side, was $2.296 as of Saturday, the automobile club said, up a nickel from last week and just over 15 cents from May 13.
Across the river, South Jersey’s average stood at $2.037, up 5.7 cents from last week, and 17.6 cents from last month.
The national average, $2.10, was up 14 cents from May 13, according to AAA.
As of June 5, the Energy Information Administration reported, gasoline demand had increased about 5 percent from the previous week, from 7.55 million barrels a day, to 7.9 million.